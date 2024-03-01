trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726386
Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested In Palghar, Maharashtra: Accused Of Double Murder Captured Near Mud Pond

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
In a swift operation, the police apprehended double-murder accused Kishor Kumar Mandal in Palghar, Maharashtra. The arrest took place near a mud pond, securing the alleged perpetrator. Stay tuned for further details on this developing story.

