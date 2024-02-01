trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716315
know about the government's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
The 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' is an ambitious scheme. Under which approximately 100 million people in the country will benefit. The main objective of this scheme is to install solar panels on the roofs of 100 million homes. know how to take advantage of this scheme.

