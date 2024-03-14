NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know all about BJP's Second List of Candidates

|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has issued second list of candidates. Around 72 name of candidates have been included in BJP's second list. Know all about BJP's Second List of Candidates in this report.

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sacjon
Play Icon05:18
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sacjon
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the zodiac sign of Mars will change?
Play Icon07:08
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the zodiac sign of Mars will change?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:55
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
Play Icon17:03
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
Blind Cricket News: The whole story of the struggle of India Blind Cricket Team
Play Icon18:03
Blind Cricket News: The whole story of the struggle of India Blind Cricket Team

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sacjon
play icon5:18
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sacjon
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the zodiac sign of Mars will change?
play icon7:8
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how the zodiac sign of Mars will change?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:55
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
play icon17:3
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
Blind Cricket News: The whole story of the struggle of India Blind Cricket Team
play icon18:3
Blind Cricket News: The whole story of the struggle of India Blind Cricket Team