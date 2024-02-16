trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721829
Know all about Farmers' Bharat Bandh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Today is the fourth day of farmers' protest. The protesters demanding MSP have called for Gramin Bharat Bandh today. Meanwhile, the meeting between the protesters and the government last night was inconclusive and now both sides will hold talks again on Sunday. Further, farmer organizations have decided to capture toll plaza from 12 noon to 3 pm today.

