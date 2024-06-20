Advertisement
Know all about PM Modi's plan on Yoga Day in Srinagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
PM Modi Jammu-Kashmir Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today. Will reach Kashmir shortly. PM Modi will interact with the youth in Srinagar today. Along with this, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 schemes and projects worth Rs 1500 crore. So, we will participate in the 10th Yoga Day on Friday. Know if there are any special plans regarding the 10th Yoga Day in Srinagar?

