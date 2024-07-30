Advertisement
Know all about star guru of IAS coaching?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Old Rajendra Nagar Case Update: A major accident took place in the IAS coaching center located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Strong action has been taken in the accident at IAS coaching centre. MCD has sealed the coaching center after the death of 3 students. The basement areas of about 13 institutions have been sealed. MCD investigation is going on in the entire area. So action has been taken against coaching centers in many areas including MP of Delhi. The question is arising that where is the star guru of IAS coaching?

