videoDetails

Know eyewitnesses experience over Atiq-Ashraf's murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj amidst heavy security. Opposition parties are constantly raising questions on the Yogi government. Kapil Sibal gave a sharp reaction and raised questions on this massacre and the state government.