Know full details on PM Modi's Kolkata Roadshow

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

PM Modi Kolkata Roadshow update: Voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is about to end. Meanwhile, today Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata. Due to this, PM Modi is going to hold a roadshow in Kolkata, West Bengal today for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi will hold a roadshow today for the voting to be held on June 1. Know the complete program in detail in this report.