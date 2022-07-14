NewsVideos

Know how 'Marvel Studios' has 'Inhumane Working Conditions'

The VFX community has lambasted Marvel Studios, and its CGI artists have started to speak out against the company. Many VFX artists shared that they suffered badly while working for Marvel projects and ex-employees claimed that the company is the "worst" to work for.

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
