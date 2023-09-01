trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656568
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know implications of One Nation One Election

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
DNA: The Central Government is calling a special session of the Parliament from 18th to 22nd September. It is believed that during this time the Central Government can pass many important bills. That is why the government has formed One Nation One Election Committee whose chairman is former President Ram Nath Kovind. Know in DNA what is in the proposal of one country one election? And how can this election be held?
Follow Us

All Videos

Know public opinion on One Nation One Election
play icon1:55
Know public opinion on One Nation One Election
PM Modi presents a proposal for One Nation One Election
play icon9:20
PM Modi presents a proposal for One Nation One Election
Will the opposition fight unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections 2024?
play icon9:47
 Will the opposition fight unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections 2024?
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks INDIA Alliance over Meeting in Mumbai
play icon15:5
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks INDIA Alliance over Meeting in Mumbai
Deshhit: India will never see 'sunset', ISRO's Aditya L1 goes to say hello to the sun. solar mission
play icon5:46
Deshhit: India will never see 'sunset', ISRO's Aditya L1 goes to say hello to the sun. solar mission

Trending Videos

Know public opinion on One Nation One Election
play icon1:55
Know public opinion on One Nation One Election
PM Modi presents a proposal for One Nation One Election
play icon9:20
PM Modi presents a proposal for One Nation One Election
Will the opposition fight unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections 2024?
play icon9:47
Will the opposition fight unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections 2024?
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks INDIA Alliance over Meeting in Mumbai
play icon15:5
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks INDIA Alliance over Meeting in Mumbai
Deshhit: India will never see 'sunset', ISRO's Aditya L1 goes to say hello to the sun. solar mission
play icon5:46
Deshhit: India will never see 'sunset', ISRO's Aditya L1 goes to say hello to the sun. solar mission
DNA,dna one nation one election,one nation one election,one nation one election zee news,one nation one election in hindi,one nation one election explained,one nation one election bill,one nation one election debate,one nation one election in india,modi on one nation one election,opposition on one nation one elections,one election,one nation one election article,one nation one election india,One Nation One Election news,One election one nation,one nation,