trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652468
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:31 AM IST
ISRO is closing in on the attempt to land Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's south pole. The Chandrayaan 3 mission was launched on July 14 from Andhra Pradesh. Since then, it has looped through orbits of Earth, transferred to a lunar orbit.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video

Trending Videos

'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
Chandrayaan-3,Moon Mission,ISRO,LVM3 rocket,