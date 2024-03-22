Advertisement
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from his house on Thursday. At the same time, now on Friday ED has presented Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court. Know latest update on Kejriwal Hearing.

