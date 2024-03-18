NewsVideos
Know latest update on Bihar Seat Sharing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Tejashwi Yadav has talked to Nitish Kumar ahead of Lok Sabha elections. But the seats are not being distributed in the alliance between Nitish and Tejashwi. Not only in Bihar but also in Maharashtra, INDIA and NDA alliance have not been able to take a decision on seat sharing. The question arises that why is the needle stuck on 80 seats?

