Know latest update on Ram Temple Construction

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Update: Since January till now, crores of Ram devotees have had darshan of Ram Lala at Ram Temple situated in Ayodhya. Ayodhya's Ram temple is gaining its own identity in the world. Special lighting arrangements have been made to give Ram Temple a new identity at the international level.