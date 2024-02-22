trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723604
Know plan behind Farmers stopping Delhi Protest for 48 hours

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Farmers organization has made a huge announcement over Delhi march. Farmers have halted their march to Delhi for next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the question arises why did the Farmers stopped Delhi march for 48 hours?

