Know preparations done for Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Today the festival of Ganesh Visarjan will be celebrated with great pomp across the country. Immersion will be done at about 73 places in Mumbai, for which the police have made strict security arrangements.
