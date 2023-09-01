trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656563
Know public opinion on One Nation One Election

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
DNA: One country, one election. This topic has become a hot topic of discussion at the moment. Everyone is giving their views and opinions on this subject in their own way. Some are calling it Prime Minister Modi's master stroke against the opposition alliance, while others are saying that elections cannot be held simultaneously in India. People are asking whether along with the Lok Sabha elections this time, assembly elections will also be held in all the states? So if similar questions are coming in your mind then you should not miss today's DNA at all.Because today we will completely analyze the topic of one country, one election. And we will tell you everything related to it, which you should know. What benefits will there be from one country, one election, what will be the harm? Will the Constitution have to be changed to implement this? And when will it be possible to hold elections simultaneously in the entire country? Today you will get answers to all these questions in very simple language.
