Know the blast in Harda, some conspiracy or an accident?

|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Many People have died so far in the blast that took place in an illegal firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation after the high level meeting. After which a committee has also been formed to investigate the blast. At the same time, questions are being raised regarding this blast, is this a conspiracy or an accident? Watch special report on the blast.

ED responded to AAP leader Atishi Marlena's allegations
ED responded to AAP leader Atishi Marlena's allegations
Harda DM's first statement on MP blast
Harda DM's first statement on MP blast
Neokred's Chief Business Officer Vivek Sridhar Optimistic About 2024 Interim Budget's Impact on Innovation and Growth
Neokred's Chief Business Officer Vivek Sridhar Optimistic About 2024 Interim Budget's Impact on Innovation and Growth
Fire Breaks Out in Ahmednagar Complex on Ahmednagar Manmad Highway
Fire Breaks Out in Ahmednagar Complex on Ahmednagar Manmad Highway
LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024
LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024

