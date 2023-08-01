trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643088
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Nuh Violence: In Haryana's Mewat, there was a lot of uproar during the procession on Monday and suddenly the stone pelting during the procession turned into violence and ruckus. In the violence that erupted after the stone pelting, the miscreants set several vehicles on fire. So far around 45 people have been injured in this accident. 20 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence and many people have been detained. Along with this, the perpetrators of violence are being identified through video footage or other means.

