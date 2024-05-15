Advertisement
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Controversy over 'Adhai Din Ke Jhopra' of Ajmer is increasing. It has been claimed by Jain saint Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj that there must have been a Jain temple there. When Parshvanath went to the cave temple, more than a hundred idols were kept there. Along with this, demand for ASI survey of the hut for two and a half days is being raised. Whereas, it is being opposed by the Muslim community.

