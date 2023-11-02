trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683418
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know why ED sent summon to Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to appear before the ED. Kejriwal refused to be questioned by ED. BJP has raised many questions regarding this. Know in this report why ED called Arvind Kejriwal?
Follow Us

All Videos

Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Play Icon4:59
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
Play Icon7:22
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces heavy rift ahead of Elections
Play Icon7:15
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces heavy rift ahead of Elections
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
Play Icon4:3
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
Play Icon5:9
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Trending Videos

Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
play icon4:59
Know latest update on Hamas-Israel War Day 27
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
play icon7:22
Hamas terrorist's son makes huge revealation
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces heavy rift ahead of Elections
play icon7:15
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces heavy rift ahead of Elections
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
play icon4:3
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gives huge warning to Israel
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
play icon5:9
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon
Taal thok ke,taal thok ke zee news latest,taal thok ke live,taal thok ke zee news,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal letter to ed,Arvind Kejriwal News,arvind kejriwal ed,delhi liquor scam,delhi liquor scam latest news,delhi liquor scam explained,BJP poster,bjp poster news,bjp poster on aap,bjp poster on aam aadmi party,शराब घोटाले के गुनहगार,liquor policy scam,liquor policy scam delhi,BJP News,BJP vs AAP,ED,Sanjay Singh,Trending,Breaking News,Zee News,