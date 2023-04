videoDetails

Know Why Farooq Abdullah get angry on the removal of the chapter of Mughals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah's big statement has come to the fore. They have said that they will remove the chapters, but how will they change the history. How will you hide Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb?