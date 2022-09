Know why the Kedarnath Temple banned the entry of pilgrims into the sanctum sanctorum

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has banned the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath for the time being in view of a huge rush of pilgrims. Pilgrims will now be able to have darshan from the Sabah Mandap only.