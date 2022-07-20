NewsVideos

Know why your phone has a small hole next to the phone camera | Zee English News

Smartphones are an everyday necessity. It serves the purpose of communication. But have you spotted a small hole somewhere around the flash and camera lens on all phones? Do you wonder what the purpose is or why it is there?

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Smartphones are an everyday necessity. It serves the purpose of communication. But have you spotted a small hole somewhere around the flash and camera lens on all phones? Do you wonder what the purpose is or why it is there?

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
6:50
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
7:50
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Taal Thok Ke: 'Pakistani fatwa' against Nupur Sharma?
1H10:23
Taal Thok Ke: 'Pakistani fatwa' against Nupur Sharma?
Deshhit: How youth are being offered to contest elections to make them jihadis
14:27
Deshhit: How youth are being offered to contest elections to make them jihadis
Deshhit: Controversy continues over Namaz at Lulu Mall
9:32
Deshhit: Controversy continues over Namaz at Lulu Mall

Trending Videos

6:50
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
7:50
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
1H10:23
Taal Thok Ke: 'Pakistani fatwa' against Nupur Sharma?
14:27
Deshhit: How youth are being offered to contest elections to make them jihadis
9:32
Deshhit: Controversy continues over Namaz at Lulu Mall