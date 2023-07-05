trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630946
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Gloves award in the FIFA World Cup 2022, inaugurated the Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate in Kolkata on July 04. Enthusiasm surrounded the air at the ground with fans cheering for the footballer who was one of the biggest reasons behind Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar last December. The gate was named after the football legends Pele, Diego Maradona and Garfield Sobers. In the past, Diego Maradona showed 11 minutes of magic in this Mohun Bagan field.
