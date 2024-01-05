trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706341
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us
A bomb threat has been received in Kolkata's museum. A terrorist has threatened to plant several bombs in the museum through email, after which a Anti bomb squad has been dispatched to the museum.

All Videos

UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
Play Icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
Play Icon0:29
Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
Play Icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris
Play Icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris

Trending Videos

UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
play icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
play icon0:29
Young Girls Switch To Ugly Hair-Pulling And Abuse On Road Over 'Boy Issue
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Boy Shares Cute Moments While Brushing Teeth with Bear
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris
play icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Teen Sensation Achieves Gaming Milestone: First Human to Beat Tetris
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking,anti bomb squad,Kolkata museum,bomb blast threat,Crime news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,A bomb threat,bomb blast received in Kolkata's museum,terrorist has threatened to plant several bombs,anti bomb squad dog,Bomb disposal squad,Bomb Blast threat through email,Bomb squad,Hindi News,bomb Dhamake ki Dhamki,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,