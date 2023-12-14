trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698872
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Allahabad High Court has made a decision in the case of Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah. The court has accepted the petition from the Hindu side, permitting a court commission survey of the Shahi Eidgah premises. Simultaneously, the High Court has dismissed the arguments put forth by the Eidgah committee and the Waqf Board.

