KSK: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi was in Rajasthan. She performed Havan properly in Gayatri temple of Sagwada. Priyanka said- Hindu religion and Hindu tradition are not just the legacy of BJP. Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Priyanka. He Said that if we do not talk about Hindutva in India, then will we talk about Babar and Aurangzeb?
