Kurmi agitation in West Bengal today, 225 trains canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
In view of the Kurmi agitation in West Bengal today, 225 trains of South Eastern Railway have been canceled in far-flung areas. Passengers are facing trouble because of this.

