हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Kurmi agitation in West Bengal today, 225 trains canceled
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 08, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
In view of the Kurmi agitation in West Bengal today, 225 trains of South Eastern Railway have been canceled in far-flung areas. Passengers are facing trouble because of this.
×
All Videos
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
1:13
Kiren Rijiju's car collided with a truck
Trending Videos
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
1:13
Kiren Rijiju's car collided with a truck
West Bengal news,kurmi protest,kurmi protest today,kurmi protest news,west bengal latest news,west bengal news today,bengali news,kurmi samaj activists protest,kurmi protest latest news,purulia protest latest news,purulia protest,purulia protest latest update,latest west bengal news,purulia protest update,purulia protest news update,purulia protest news live,west midnapore kurmi protest,kurmi protest live,kurmi protest train cancel,