Lakhimpur Farmers Devise Unique Way To Frighten Monkeys Away From Sugarcane Fields

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Coming up with a unique way to safeguard their sugarcane crops from the monkeys, the farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur are using bear costumes. With aim to scare the monkeys away, the farmers contributed part of their earnings to buy the costume.

