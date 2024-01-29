trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715124
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us
Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is expected to face the Enforcement Directorate on Monday regarding the alleged land-for-jobs scam. Sources indicate a gathering of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and workers near the ED office in Patna during the appearance.

All Videos

ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
Play Icon0:53
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Arrives in Bihar
Play Icon0:40
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Arrives in Bihar
PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam to address Pariksha Pe Charcha
Play Icon1:5
PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam to address Pariksha Pe Charcha
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon2:58
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur
Play Icon1:7
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur

Trending Videos

ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
play icon0:53
ED Raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Money Laundering Case
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Arrives in Bihar
play icon0:40
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Arrives in Bihar
PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam to address Pariksha Pe Charcha
play icon1:5
PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam to address Pariksha Pe Charcha
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon2:58
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur
play icon1:7
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur