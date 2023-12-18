trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700265
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes huge claim on upcoming Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav In Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav has reached Delhi. After reaching Delhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav has made a big claim regarding the upcoming elections. Lalu said, 'In 2024 I.N.D.I.A. 'Coalition government will come'

