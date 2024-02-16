trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721882
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Nitish Kumar's Chance: "We will see when they come, the door is always open."

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, responds to the possibility of giving another chance to Nitish Kumar, saying, "'Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (We will see when the time comes, the door is always open)." Yadav's statement suggests a contemplative approach regarding the potential collaboration with Nitish Kumar in the future

All Videos

Congress Bank Accounts Frozen: Treasurer Ajay Maken Raises Concerns Over Financial Crisis
Play Icon00:43
Congress Bank Accounts Frozen: Treasurer Ajay Maken Raises Concerns Over Financial Crisis
Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar
Play Icon00:25
Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar
Sandeshkhali Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Demands NIA Probe and Death Penalty
Play Icon00:55
Sandeshkhali Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Demands NIA Probe and Death Penalty
Union Minister Annapurna Devi Decries Atrocities In Sandeshkhali, Criticizes State Government
Play Icon00:33
Union Minister Annapurna Devi Decries Atrocities In Sandeshkhali, Criticizes State Government
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
Play Icon00:41
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected

Trending Videos

Congress Bank Accounts Frozen: Treasurer Ajay Maken Raises Concerns Over Financial Crisis
play icon0:43
Congress Bank Accounts Frozen: Treasurer Ajay Maken Raises Concerns Over Financial Crisis
Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar
play icon0:25
Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar
Sandeshkhali Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Demands NIA Probe and Death Penalty
play icon0:55
Sandeshkhali Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Demands NIA Probe and Death Penalty
Union Minister Annapurna Devi Decries Atrocities In Sandeshkhali, Criticizes State Government
play icon0:33
Union Minister Annapurna Devi Decries Atrocities In Sandeshkhali, Criticizes State Government
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected
play icon0:41
Delhi Traffic Jam: Commuters Stranded In Snarls And Jams, Ghazipur Border Affected