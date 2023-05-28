NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Lalu Yadav's party RJD has compared the new parliament building to a coffin. The photo of the new Parliament House and the coffin have been tweeted together from the official Twitter handle of RJD and the caption has been written as to what it is.

All Videos

BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
1:32
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
Country gets new Parliament House today!
15:27
Country gets new Parliament House today!

Trending Videos

14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
1:32
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his voice to the video of new Parliament
15:27
Country gets new Parliament House today!
नया संसद भवन,new Parliament building,PM Modi,pm modi inaugurates parliament,Modi inaugurates new parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament building india,New Parliament,new parliament building india inauguration,new parliament building delhi,modi new parliament building,inauguration of new parliament building,new parliament building india update,new parliament of india,new parliament india,new parliament building cost,parliament Inauguration,