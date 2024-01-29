trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715277
Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav appears before ED in Bihar

Sonam|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: The first cabinet meeting of Nitish Kumar's government took place today. ED is interrogating Lalu Yadav in Patna in the Land for Job case, whereas tomorrow Tejashwi Yadav has to go before ED for questioning. ED had issued notice to Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in Land For Job Scamcase.

