Landslide due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Shimla Landslide 2024: It is raining continuously in North India and landslides are occurring in the hilly areas. A major accident has occurred due to landslide in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. Three vehicles were buried in this accident.