videoDetails

Landslide Hits in Gaurikund of Uttarakhand

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Big news from Gaurikund in Uttarakhand where many vehicles have been buried after a landslide. This landslide happened late in the evening. In which a car, two trucks and some bikes got buried. Thankfully, no one was sitting in the vehicles. This entire incident happened in the main market of Gaurikund.