Landslide in Kedarnath creates trouble

| Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Kedarnath Landslide 2024 Latest Update: Problems are increasing due to landslide in Kedarnath. There has been a landslide on the footpath in Kedarnath. So the rescue operation is going on in Sonprayag. The road is badly damaged after the landslide.