“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Major Libby Weiss on October 08 called the Hamas terrorists’ attack on Israel the “largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history”.
