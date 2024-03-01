trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726397
Late Night Scuffle At JNU, Video Surfaces

Sonam|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Before the Lok Sabha elections, there was again a huge uproar in JNU, fighting and stone pelting. There was a fight between student organizations in JNU, clashes were seen between ABVP and Left students. There was a dispute regarding the election of student organization.

