Lathicharge on BJP leaders in Bhagalpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Police lathi-charged BJP workers sitting on hunger strike in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The police dragged many workers and made them sit in an ambulance.

