videoDetails

Lathmar Holi - the traditional Holi festivity of Gokul

| Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Lathmar Holi is a tweaked form of the celebration, mostly seen in Uttar Pradesh. In this form of celebration women are seen beating men from with sticks or lathis. This is done in a very friendly manner and people enjoy it a lot.