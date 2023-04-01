NewsVideos
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threaten Sanjay Raut

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra and Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut has received death threats. According to sources, the person who threatened has been arrested

