Lebanon-Hamas simultaneously fired several rockets at Israel

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Hezbollah and Lebanon have simultaneously fired several rockets at Israel. In response to which Israel has launched massive attacks on Lebanon.
