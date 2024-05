videoDetails

Leopard spotted in Rajasthan's Jaipur

| Updated: May 30, 2024, 09:54 AM IST

Leopard has been seen in Jaipur city. About 3 leopards were seen in the famous Nahargarh Fort of the city. Due to this, there is a big threat to the safety of tourists in Jaipur. Apart from this, leopards were seen in residential areas at many places in Rajasthan. Leopard movement has increased in Rajasthan in the last few days. Know what is the reason.