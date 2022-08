Let's know what has followed after a massive 52% hike in fuel prices in Bangladesh? | Zee English

Bangladesh has hiked its fuel prices by more than 50%, diesel went up by 34 Taka/l and petrol by 44 Taka/l and this steep increase in fuel prices saw widespread protests

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

Bangladesh has hiked its fuel prices by more than 50%, diesel went up by 34 Taka/l and petrol by 44 Taka/l and this steep increase in fuel prices saw widespread protests