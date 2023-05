videoDetails

LG Manoj Sinha gives a big statement on Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

The meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group is starting in Kashmir's Srinagar from today. This meeting of the Tourism Working Group will be held from May 22 to 24. It is believed that after this meeting, the number of foreign tourists in Kashmir will increase rapidly. Listen to what Governor Manoj Sinha said on this issue