LG Vs Kejriwal: Central government issues ordinance for Delhi government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

On Friday, the Central Government overturned the decision of the Supreme Court to give transfer-posting and vigilance authority to the Delhi government. After the decision of the Supreme Court, the central government has issued an ordinance for the Delhi government.