NewsVideos
videoDetails

Line Man thrashes Dalit Man in UP's Sonbhadra, video goes viral

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
UP Viral Video: A shocking case has come to light from UP. A line man has misbehaved with a Dalit youth in Sonbhadra area. First thrashed him and then made him do sit-ups by licking slippers. The search for the accused lineman has been intensified and an FIR has been registered in the matter.

All Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
2:59
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
8:41
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
12:48
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
1:43
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan

Trending Videos

2:59
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
8:41
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
12:48
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
1:43
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
up viral video,up viral video sonbhadra,up viral video sonbhadra news,line man beats dalit,dalit boy beaten by line man,dalit man viral video,viral video of dalit man,sonbhadra up viral video,sonbhadra viral video,sonbhadra viral video breaking,sonbhadra breaking news,sonbhadra ka breaking news,line man beats dalit man in sonbhadra,dalit man beaten up,dalit man beaten up by line man,sonbhadra line man breaking,up video,FIR,fir against line man,breaking,