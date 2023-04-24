NewsVideos
Liquor mafia attacks police in Patna's Behta

|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Liquor mafias have attacked the police team in Patna's Bihta. The attack took place during the raid. 5 policemen have been injured in this attack.

